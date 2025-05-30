Addressing workplace harassment: A cultural and legal perspective

In Pakistan, workplace harassment is a pervasive problem that is a reflection of both societal attitudes and weaknesses in the legal system. According to a 2022 Pakistan Bureau of Statistics poll, 93% of Pakistani working women had reported being harassed at some point throughout their careers. This chart highlights the problem’s magnitude as well as the urgent need for multifaceted remedies.

Innumerable victims are silenced by the cultural stigma associated with harassment, which discourages them from pursuing justice. A lot of people worry about being shunned, losing their jobs, or being called troublemakers. For example, Sana, a marketing specialist in Karachi, had to deal with her manager’s persistently inappropriate behavior. Her coworkers separated her after she brought it up to the HR department of her firm, which responded with indifference. Her situation is by no means exceptional because cultural conventions frequently prevent women from speaking up, which absolves offenders of responsibility.

Although Pakistan’s legal system offers a starting point for dealing with workplace harassment, its application is still insufficient. A historic statute designed to prevent misconduct was the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010. But according to data released by Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission in 2023, just 15% of complaints filed under this act resulted in significant action. This depressing figure demonstrates the structural obstacles survivors encounter, ranging from insufficient investigation to a glaring lack of responsibility.

Beyond merely changing the law, workplace harassment must be addressed. To inform workers of their rights and motivate companies to give safe workplaces first priority, public awareness campaigns are crucial. In addition to putting in place explicit anti-harassment measures, employers also need to make sure that complaints are handled fairly and transparently. Workplaces that are dedicated to creating an environment of respect can bring about significant change, as demonstrated by initiatives such as UN Women’s Safe Spaces in Pakistan.

Change in culture is equally vital. For far too long, toxic workplace relationships have been maintained by patriarchal norms that justify disdainful views of harassment. Men, particularly those in leadership roles, must actively support the battle against harassment. By promoting equity and responsibility, they can play a critical role in altering attitudes and breaking destructive cycles.

It is impossible to overestimate the emotional toll that harassment takes. Beyond the initial stress, it damages mental health in the long run, undermines confidence, and interferes with careers. Not only do survivors need justice, but they also deserve to work in environments that allow them to flourish fearlessly. Every harassment incident is a failing of society to respect and protect its citizens as well as an individual tragedy.

In Pakistan, combating workplace harassment necessitates a coordinated strategy that blends strict legal enforcement with cultural change. It is our shared duty to eliminate the structures that permit harassment to continue and to create work environments where respect and dignity are unassailable. Only then will Pakistan be able to fully use its workers and make progress toward a more just future.