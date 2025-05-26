Nawaz, CM Maryam meet Hina Arshad ahead of PP-52 by-polls

LAHORE – PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Hina Arshad Warraich, the party’s candidate for the upcoming PP-52 (Sialkot) by-election. The by-polls are scheduled to be held on June 1. During the meeting, senior party members offered prayers for the late MPA Arshad Javed Warraich, whose passing led to the vacancy. Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the deceased, calling him a loyal and dedicated member of the PML-N. “His contributions to the party will always be remembered,” he said.

The by-election is expected to be a closely watched contest. A total of 34 candidates have submitted 43 nomination papers, indicating a highly competitive race for the seat. The strong turnout in nominations reflects the political significance of the constituency.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Faakhar Nashat Ghuman, who also contested the 2024 general elections from this seat. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is backing Raheel Kamran Cheema, a lawyer and current member of the Punjab Bar Council, who also leads the party’s Punjab lawyers’ wing.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has also entered the race, submitting multiple nomination papers for its candidate. With multiple parties fielding strong candidates, the battle for PP-52 is likely to be intense.

As the election date approaches, political activities have picked up pace in Sialkot. PML-N is banking on public support and the legacy of Arshad Javed Warraich to secure another win, while opposition parties aim to make strong inroads in the region.