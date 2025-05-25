Pakistan to launch national fisheries policy to boost exports and sustainability

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is preparing to roll out a National Fisheries Policy aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s seafood sector and increasing its economic and export potential.

According to a ministry official, the new policy focuses on creating a sustainable and inclusive fisheries system while promoting international investment. The policy is expected to serve as a roadmap for growth, better environmental practices, and stronger global competitiveness.

To shape the policy, the ministry has already held stakeholder workshops in Karachi and Lahore. A final consultative session is scheduled for June in Islamabad, following the directions of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

Officials say the upcoming National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy is a vital step toward transforming Pakistan’s fisheries into a more organized and profitable sector. It will offer clear strategies for development while meeting both economic goals and environmental standards.

Moreover, the government is actively seeking feedback from industry players to ensure the policy meets real-world needs. This participatory approach aims to help Pakistan achieve long-term seafood sustainability and expand its footprint in global markets.

With growing global demand for sustainable seafood, officials believe the policy will position Pakistan as a key exporter, creating jobs and economic value in coastal communities across the country.