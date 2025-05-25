Lahore high court: Privacy takes priority over right to information

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ruled that a citizen’s right to information does not override another person’s right to privacy, especially when it concerns personal financial data.

The judgment came in an Intra Court Appeal filed by a citizen named Shahbaz, who challenged a previous ruling that had rejected his request for taxpayer information from the Excise and Taxation Department. The court supported the department’s decision to withhold the data, stating it protected legitimate privacy interests.

According to the court, the appellant sought names and property details of taxpayers. However, without the individuals’ clear consent, releasing such data would violate their privacy. The court referred to Section 13(1)(b) of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act, which allows refusal of information if it invades personal privacy.

Furthermore, the court ruled that the Punjab Information Commission had overstepped its authority when it directed the release of private taxpayer data. It stressed that while the Right to Information law supports government accountability, it does not permit the exposure of personal, sensitive information.

The LHC not only dismissed the appeal but also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 million on the appellant, directing that the amount be paid to the respondent department as compensation for unnecessary litigation.

This ruling reinforces the balance between transparency and individual privacy. While citizens can seek information about public matters, personal details like addresses, financial records, and medical history remain protected under the law.