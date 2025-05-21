From Nathuram Godse to Narender Modi

India’s recent unjustified aggression against Pakistan under Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminds of Nathuram Godse-the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi. Godse was once a member of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), a right-wing Hindu nationalist group. He believed that Gandhi supported Muslims too much and was making Hindus weaker, especially during the time of India’s Partition. On January 30, 1948, Godse shot and killed Gandhi. This was not just a murder-it was a message against Gandhi’s idea of religious unity. Although Godse was hanged the next year, his thinking lived on. Groups like the RSS and VHP continued to promote the idea that India should mainly belong to Hindus. Over time, these groups became stronger and eventually led to the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP was officially created in 1980 as the political wing of the RSS. For a long time, it didn’t have much power. But in the 1990s, things began to change. The party led a campaign to build a temple where the Babri Masjid stood. In 1992, this led to the demolition of the mosque, which caused violent riots and increased religious tensions across the country. This event marked the start of the BJP’s rise as a major political power in India.

When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP went from being a party with extreme views to a ruling government openly promoting Hindu nationalist ideas. What was once considered radical slowly became official policy. One of the clearest signs of this shift is the way minorities, especially Muslims, have been treated in recent years. There have been multiple cases where Muslims were attacked or even killed over accusations like eating beef. The government also passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees but excludes Muslims. Combined with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), this law has created fear among Muslims who worry they could lose their citizenship.

The damage to India’s democratic values and social unity is deep, but there is still hope.

Institutions that are supposed to protect democracy have also come under pressure. The courts and media, which are meant to be independent, have seen increasing interference. Government agencies are often used to target political rivals. Many news channels either support the government openly or stay silent out of fear. Even school textbooks are being changed to glorify Hindu rulers and minimize the role of Muslims in Indian history.

But the Modi government hasn’t stopped at India’s borders. It has also worked to spread its Hindu nationalist message to Indian communities living abroad. Groups linked to the BJP, like the Overseas Friends of BJP and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, are active in countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. These groups promote Hindutva abroad and try to influence local politics and Indian foreign policy. Sometimes, these efforts have caused tension and even violence in foreign cities, as seen in the 2022 riots in Leicester, UK, between Hindu and Muslim groups.

India’s foreign policy has also changed under Modi. The government now takes a more aggressive, nationalist tone. While it tries to present India as a global leader or “Vishwaguru,” it often ignores international criticism on human rights and religious freedom. NGOs and academics abroad who criticize the BJP’s policies are frequently attacked or silenced.

One of the most extreme domestic moves was in August 2019, when the government removed Article 370, which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The region was locked down with thousands of troops, and phone and internet services were cut. Many local leaders were jailed. The move was celebrated by BJP supporters but was criticized by many others as a serious violation of democratic rights. Kashmir today remains heavily militarized, with its people living under tight surveillance and control.

Another worrying trend is the personality cult that has been built around Narendra Modi. Government advertisements, social media campaigns, and news reports often focus more on praising Modi than discussing policies. He is treated almost like a religious figure who cannot be criticized. This has allowed many harmful policies to pass without much debate, as anyone who disagrees is accused of being unpatriotic. Even people within the BJP who question decisions are pushed aside, and government officials are expected to fully support Modi’s ideas, whether they agree or not.

While the BJP claims to have made progress in economic reforms and development, the reality is more complicated. The growing atmosphere of fear, control over the media, and social division have scared away investors and slowed innovation. Many young people and educated citizens are leaving the country because they feel there is no space left for free thinking.

India is now at a critical point. From the bullets of Godse to the policies under Modi, the country has moved further away from the inclusive and peaceful vision of its founding leaders. Ideas that once belonged to the political fringe are now at the center of power. The damage to India’s democratic values and social unity is deep, but there is still hope. Many people-students, activists, journalists, and local leaders-are fighting back. The country must now choose whether to return to its secular roots or continue down the dangerous path of religious majoritarianism.

India’s future, and the dream of unity that leaders like Gandhi stood for, now hangs in the balance.

The writer works at College Education Department, Government of Sindh.