Indian-backed group blamed for deadly Waziristan drone strike: ISPR

The Pakistan military has blamed the Indian-backed militant group Fitna Al Khwarij for a deadly drone strike in North Waziristan that killed four children and a woman. According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, the group carried out the attack in Mir Ali on May 19 using a quadcopter, sparking public outrage and a protest sit-in.

The ISPR strongly rejected claims that Pakistan’s security forces were involved in the attack, calling them “entirely baseless.” It described the accusations as part of a “coordinated disinformation campaign” designed to damage the reputation of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the region.

The military said an investigation confirmed that the strike was carried out by Fitna Al Khwarij, a group allegedly supported and directed by Indian intelligence agencies. The ISPR added, “These elements—acting at the behest of their Indian masters—use civilian areas and innocent people as human shields to carry out terrorism.”

Local reports say five people, including a woman, were injured when a quadcopter dropped explosives on a house in Hormus village. The children killed in the attack were between two months and eight years old. Some of the injured remain in critical condition at Mir Ali Tehsil Hospital.

The attack has deeply shaken the local community. Since Sunday, residents have been protesting at Mir Ali Chowk, demanding justice and security. The sit-in reflects growing frustration over rising violence and the use of drones in populated areas.

Despite the tragedy, the military reaffirmed its commitment to fighting terrorism. “We are determined to bring those responsible for this inhuman act to justice,” the statement said, urging the public not to fall for false narratives spread by anti-state elements.