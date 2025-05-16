Mike Hesson wants Babar, Rizwan back for T20 world cup plans

Pakistan’s new head coach Mike Hesson is reportedly eager to bring star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan back into the national T20 squad. The move comes as the team begins preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Both players were previously dropped for the T20I series against New Zealand, as selectors chose to test younger talent. However, Hesson believes their experience and talent still make them valuable assets for Pakistan’s T20 ambitions.

According to insiders, Hesson recently held a meeting with selector Aqib Javed at the PCB headquarters to map out future strategies. He emphasized the need to refine Babar and Rizwan’s game, pushing them to play with more aggression and increase their strike rates.

In private discussions, Hesson reportedly called the duo “match-winners,” stating that with proper guidance and roles, they can once again become game-changers for the national side. He remains optimistic about their contribution in upcoming major tournaments.

Pakistan is set to host Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series later this month in Faisalabad and Lahore. While new players are likely to get a chance, the focus remains on preparing a strong core for future challenges.

Meanwhile, the ongoing political situation between India and Pakistan caused a brief halt in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. With the tournament resuming on May 17, the PSL final now overlaps with the initially scheduled Bangladesh series, potentially causing a shift in dates.