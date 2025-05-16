Nation observes Youm-e-Tashakur, honouring armed forces for victory over India

The people of Pakistan are marking Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) today to celebrate the country’s victory over India in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The day began with special prayers and Quran recitations across mosques nationwide, followed by a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

Ceremonies were held at national monuments and historical sites, including the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi and Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Key military and political leaders laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha in tribute to the martyrs. Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Awais Dastagir, and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider led these solemn events.

Across all provinces, flag-hoisting ceremonies took place. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah praised the armed forces for their decisive action against Indian aggression, while KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized Pakistan’s right to defend itself and highlighted the nation’s resilience. He noted that India’s miscalculation of Pakistan’s silence resulted in a strong military response.

In Azad Kashmir, schools and institutions hosted ceremonies honouring Pakistan’s military. Similar tributes were paid at the graves of national heroes such as Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, where army contingents presented salutes.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif both issued statements expressing pride and gratitude. PM Sharif hailed the military’s precision and courage, particularly in neutralizing Indian air threats. He thanked COAS Gen Asim Munir and other service chiefs, calling their leadership historic and decisive.

The main national event is being held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, with PM Shehbaz Sharif presiding. Top civil and military leadership are attending to honour the heroes of a defining moment in Pakistan’s defence history.