Naqvi Hails Armed Forces for Repelling Indian Aggression on Youm-e-Tashakur

In a forceful statement, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi celebrated Youm-e-Tashakkur, or the Day of Gratitude, by praising what he called Pakistan’s “decisive victory” over Indian military actions.

In a public statement, Naqvi expressed deep thanks to Allah for what he called a dignified and effective response by Pakistan’s armed forces. “We give thanks to Allah for this outstanding achievement,” he remarked.

In remembrance of those who died, Naqvi praised the martyrs of the country and acknowledged their sacrifice as the cornerstone of its defence. “We honour our courageous martyrs who sacrificed their lives to defend Pakistan,” he said.

The minister condemned India’s approach, accusing the neighbouring country of launching attacks at night, which he termed a cowardly move. “The enemy struck under cover of darkness once more and suffered a humiliating defeat,” he stated.

Naqvi further claimed that Pakistan’s Air Force downed six Indian fighter jets during the exchange, hailing the action as a display of aerial dominance. “Our pilots demonstrated extraordinary skill, neutralising the enemy aircraft,” he said.

According to Naqvi, the quick retreat of Indian forces signalled their failure. “The enemy, confident at first, withdrew within hours of the operation,” he noted.

Praising the military’s response, he said the armed forces had delivered a strong counterstrike. “This response has written a proud new chapter in our defence history,” the minister added.

He also emphasised the Pakistani people’s solidarity throughout the crisis. “This victory belongs not only to our soldiers but to every citizen who stands united and proud,” he said.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Navy Chief Admiral, and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir were praised by Naqvi for their leadership as he concluded his remarks— for their role in what he called a successful defence strategy.

“The firm and strategic leadership of our armed forces ensured the protection of the nation and the defeat of hostile intentions,” he concluded.