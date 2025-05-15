Time to turn victory into foundation of a new Pakistan: Talpur

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur on Thursday described the historic Victory Day against India on May 10 as a symbol of Pakistan’s national unity, military valor, and political harmony.

She said that the celebrations include participation from all segments of the nation-among them the Chief Minister of Sindh, ministers, assembly members, bureaucrats, representatives of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and civil society.

“This win is Allah Almighty’s gift, and firstly of all, I would like to congratulate the entire nation on this great achievement,” she claimed. “This win is not of any individual or party’s but that of every Pakistani who came together against the enemy and emerged like one nation.”

Addressing the ceremony of Victory Day and Thanksgiving Day, Talpur denounced the Indian government’s cowardly action and belligerent attitude. She stated that the whole country unitedly stood courageously against the enemy’s attack.

She paid tribute to the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, the Chief of Army Staff, all service chiefs, and especially the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force.

She stated that Pakistan’s pilots not only overcame the enemy’s advanced and powerful air defense systems but also astonished the world with their skill and bravery. Their accuracy in hitting targets and safe return following successful operations boosted Pakistan’s international prestige.

She also greatly valued the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In her opinion, Bilawal Bhutto put Pakistan’s case before the global media with great simplicity, fearlessness, and clarity, successfully unveiling India’s fake propaganda.

Faryal Talpur said that although the enemy fired at civilians, Pakistan’s armed forces only targeted military targets with careful strategy to save the civilian population. This obvious distinction, she pointed out, is the fact that Pakistan is a peace-loving country which doesn’t start war but also knows how to retaliate firmly and responsibly.

Ms. Faryal Talpur paid tribute to all the martyrs who brought pride to the nation with their ultimate sacrifice. She said that May 10, 2025, marks the day when the enemy was shown its true place and its illusions of weakening Pakistan were decisively shattered. This victory on this day of glory is a shining page in the history of Pakistan, and it is important that we keep up this passion and continue to contribute to the progress and development of our beloved motherland.

In her address, she emphasized that this is the hour to turn victory into the foundation of a new Pakistan-by establishing harmony in our ranks and facing the tasks ahead with united determination and resolve.