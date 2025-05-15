PM Shehbaz praises PAF heroes for downing six Indian jets in recent clash

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Kamra Airbase on Thursday to honour the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots who downed six Indian jets, including three advanced Rafale aircraft, during a recent military confrontation. The prime minister applauded the pilots’ bravery, calling their actions a display of unmatched courage and professionalism that stunned the world and lifted the nation’s pride.

During his address to PAF officers, PM Shehbaz declared the victory a historic moment that reshaped the regional power dynamics. He said, “From May 6 to May 10, the world saw what Pakistan’s sons are capable of.” He added that the successful defense operation had not only protected Pakistan’s skies but had also reinforced the country’s image globally.

Accompanied by key political and military leaders, including Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, PM Shehbaz emphasized that no enemy would be allowed to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty. He boldly stated, “We will crush any threat under our feet,” warning adversaries against testing Pakistan’s resolve.

Furthermore, the prime minister said that the entire nation stood firmly behind its armed forces. He praised the PAF for acting swiftly and with precision, saying their actions defended both national territory and honour. According to him, this successful mission will serve as a powerful reminder to India and its leadership.

Alongside PM Shehbaz were Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior government officials. Together, they congratulated the PAF personnel and celebrated their success as a national achievement. The visit served as a morale booster and a strong message of unity and strength in the face of external aggression.