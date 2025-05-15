Indian lobbying fails as IAEA says all Pakistan’s nukes safe

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has exposed Indian propaganda by declaring all Pakistan’s nuclear sites safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that all Pakistan’s nuclear facilities were safe during Indian attacks and clarified that Pakistan’s missile facilities were not damaged during Indian missile attacks and no radiation was released from them. Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office strongly condemned remarks made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding oversight of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, calling them “irresponsible and misleading.” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Thursday hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled and both nations were “very happy” with a ceasefire brokered by the US last week. “And Pakistan was very happy with that [ceasefire] and India was very happy with that and I think they’re on the way,” Trump told troops at a base in Qatar during a Gulf tour. “We got that settled where everybody was very happy. I’ll tell you that it looked like it was really going to be escalating out of control.”