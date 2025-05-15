UN Watchdog Confirms No Radiation Leaks or Damage During Cross-Border Strikes

ISLAMABAD – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that all of Pakistan’s nuclear facilities remain completely safe and secure, dismissing Indian claims of damage during recent cross-border tensions. The global nuclear watchdog found no evidence of radiation leaks or structural harm.

According to Dawn News, the IAEA’s assessment came after India launched a misinformation campaign, claiming its strikes had damaged Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure. The agency stated that during the attacks, all nuclear sites in Pakistan remained intact, and no radioactive material was released.

The IAEA clarified that even during intense Indian missile strikes, Pakistan’s nuclear installations and missile facilities were fully protected. This official statement directly contradicts Indian propaganda following its military losses in recent engagements.

Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in response to Indian aggression, which reportedly resulted in the destruction of key Indian assets, including BrahMos missile sites and parts of the S-400 air defense system. This dealt a significant blow to India’s defense capabilities.

During India’s Operation Sandur, Pakistani forces also shot down six Indian aircraft, including three Rafale jets. These losses triggered a wave of criticism against Prime Minister Modi’s government from the Indian public and opposition leaders.

To deflect attention from its military setbacks, the Indian government falsely claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear assets were hit. However, the IAEA’s confirmation has now deflated this narrative, exposing it as a baseless attempt to mislead the public and international community.