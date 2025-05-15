Kashmir solution key to lasting peace, says former Army chief

Ex-CGS Highlights Role of Pakistan’s Military Response in Paving Way for Ceasefire

LAHORE – Former Chief of General Staff (CGS), retired Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, has said that resolving the Kashmir issue is the only way to ensure lasting peace between Pakistan and India. Speaking to a Russian television channel, he emphasized that recent events have once again shown how central the Kashmir conflict is to regional stability.

He credited Pakistan’s military response, particularly Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, for bringing India to the negotiating table. He said Pakistan’s action forced global attention on the Kashmir dispute and eventually led to a ceasefire, which he described as a “wise and courageous decision” by both countries.

Lt Gen Saeed pointed out that while past ceasefires have temporarily paused hostilities, the core issue remains unresolved. He reminded that the United Nations declared Kashmir an international dispute in 1948, and only a fair solution can guarantee a peaceful future for South Asia.

He also accused India of targeting civilian areas and religious sites during recent cross-border attacks, rather than engaging military targets. He claimed the conflict saw missile exchanges across a 3,000-kilometre stretch, causing widespread damage and panic on both sides.

The former CGS criticized India for refusing Pakistan’s call for an impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam massacre. He argued that New Delhi’s refusal reflected its unwillingness to pursue truth and peace in the region.

The ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump, came after intense overnight negotiations mediated by the United States. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the agreement took effect at 4:30 PM, with support from the international community playing a key role in achieving the breakthrough.