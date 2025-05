The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the removal of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan from the Passport Control List (PCL) and Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, heard Aleema Khan’s petition, instructing her to approach the trial court for permission to travel abroad. Advocates Ali Bukhari, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, and Niazullah Niazi represented her in court.