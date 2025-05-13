IPL final likely headed to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium



The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host both the Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2025 Final, scheduled for June 1 and June 3, respectively. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made an official announcement yet, sources suggest Ahmedabad is the frontrunner due to favorable weather forecasts and logistical convenience.

The BCCI is closely monitoring monsoon patterns before finalizing playoff venues. While Mumbai is also being considered for the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, recent rainfall and ongoing overcast conditions have made the board cautious. If North Indian cities like Delhi, Jaipur, or Lucknow remain dry, they could be alternative options for the first two playoff matches.

One major reason behind Ahmedabad’s likely selection is logistics. The BCCI has indicated it will not move the tournament to a new city just for the playoffs. Instead, playoff venues will be chosen from the six already assigned cities for the remaining 17 matches: Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. Setting up broadcasting infrastructure in a new city would be time-consuming and costly.

This logistical reasoning also explains why Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, and Dharamsala were left out of the revised schedule. Teams like CSK and SRH, which had only one home game left, will now play in Delhi instead. Kolkata’s unpredictable weather and border tensions near Mohali and Dharamsala further influenced the decision.

The IPL 2025 season resumes on May 17, with the remainder of the matches to be held across six venues. Jaipur, originally not a major venue, is now hosting three games, including two for Punjab Kings, as the city has become their new temporary base.