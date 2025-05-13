Karachi Bakery in India’s Hyderabad state was vandalised by workers of the right-wing Hindu national Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The attack occurred around 3pm local time at the Shamshabad branch of Karachi Bakery, where members of the ruling BJP demanded the removal of the word “Karachi” from the name. Police arrived promptly and dispersed the group. “No employees at the bakery were harmed. No serious damage was done,” said Inspector K Balaraju of RGI Airport Police. The bakery, founded in 1953 by a family who migrated from Karachi during Partition, has repeatedly clarified it has no ties to Pakistan. “We are an Indian establishment. We cannot be branded Pakistani,” a manager told The Indian Express. This is not the first time the bakery has faced hostility. Earlier this week, protesters planted Indian flags at its Banjara Hills branch. A similar incident had also occurred after the 2019 Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, Bombay Bakery situated in Pakistan’s Hyderabad continues to operate without any security concerns.