Pakistan welcomes Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD – United States President Donald Trump has offered to help resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute, and Pakistan has responded positively to his statement. The government expressed hope that international efforts can finally lead to peace in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Foreign Office said the Kashmir conflict affects not only South Asia but also peace and stability in the wider region. Therefore, resolving the issue is essential for lasting peace.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan supports a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. He reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are the best paths forward.

Moreover, the spokesperson stressed the importance of protecting the rights of the Kashmiri people. This includes their fundamental right to self-determination, which has long been the core of Pakistan’s stance on the matter.

Pakistan also urged the global community to play a more active role in addressing human rights concerns in Indian-administered Kashmir. Continued international engagement, officials believe, could encourage meaningful progress.