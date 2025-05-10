Pakistan denies ceasefire breach, rejects Indian claims

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has firmly denied India’s claim that Pakistani forces violated the new ceasefire agreement. He said Pakistan respects the deal and remains committed to peace. The agreement was reached earlier today after days of intense fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India, however, accused Pakistan of breaking the ceasefire. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters that there had been “repeated violations” by Pakistan. He warned that if the alleged actions continued, Indian forces would respond.

In response, Ishaq Dar dismissed these claims as baseless. He said India was trying to shift blame and derail the peace process. “Pakistan has not fired a single shot since the agreement. We urge India to stop making false accusations,” he added.

Tensions remain high after a four-day military clash that claimed dozens of lives on both sides. Although both countries agreed to a ceasefire through U.S. mediation, reports of isolated firing have sparked concern. Dar emphasized that Pakistan wants stability, not escalation.

Diplomatic observers say both sides must exercise restraint. Continued accusations may damage the fragile truce. The world is watching, and peace depends on mutual honesty and discipline.