Saudi Arabia praise measured response in tensions with India

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. During the call, the Saudi Minister praised Pakistan’s measured response to the ongoing tensions with India.

Ishaq Dar briefed the Saudi official on the recent Indian attacks and Pakistan’s subsequent military action. He highlighted the restraint Pakistan had shown despite provocation.

The Saudi Foreign Minister commended Pakistan’s actions, specifically its patience and controlled response. This approach was seen as crucial in de-escalating the situation and avoiding further conflict.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact moving forward. The telephone conversation underscored the importance of strong diplomatic ties and continued cooperation between the two countries.

In light of the tense situation, Saudi Arabia’s positive acknowledgment of Pakistan’s handling of the crisis serves to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.