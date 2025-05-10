Pakistan launches “Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs” in response to indian aggression

Pakistan launched a major military operation named “Bunyān al-Marsūs” in retaliation to India’s recent attacks. Early on Friday, the operation began with a missile strike at dawn. Pakistan used its advanced Fatah missile with a range of 120 kilometers. The missile system has high accuracy and modern navigation. According to the military, the operation specifically targeted Indian bases used in attacks on Pakistan.

Several major Indian military facilities were destroyed during the strikes. These included Adampur, Udhampur, Pathankot, and other key airbases. Pakistan also claimed to have destroyed India’s S-400 air defense system using JF-17 Thunder jets armed with hypersonic missiles. Furthermore, supply depots in Uri, BrahMos missile storage in Beas, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari were wiped out. Indian Army’s brigade HQ at KG Top was also hit hard.

Cyber and electronic warfare played a key role in the operation. Pakistan launched a large cyberattack on India’s power grid, disabling nearly 70% of it. Several Indian government and BJP websites were hacked as well. Moreover, the Pakistani Air Force reportedly jammed Indian military satellites, cutting off enemy communication and surveillance capabilities.

Pakistan’s intelligence also targeted Indian facilities involved in cross-border terrorism. In Rajouri and Nowshera, the Pakistan military destroyed a training center run by Indian military intelligence. This center was allegedly used for planning attacks inside Pakistan. Officials stated this was a clear response to India’s aggressive stance and a firm message of deterrence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that Pakistan’s defenses neutralized India’s initial missile attack. Indian missiles fired at three Pakistani airbases were intercepted successfully. ISPR added that electronic proof exists showing where the missiles were launched from. Officials stressed that Pakistan will not tolerate any breach of its sovereignty and will respond with full force when provoked.