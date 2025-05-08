Dubai and Doha may host remaining PSL 10 matches amid rising tensions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 may be relocated outside Pakistan due to the ongoing tensions in the region. According to sources, Dubai and Doha are being considered as alternate venues for the remaining matches.

This possible move comes as uncertainty grows around hosting the rest of the tournament in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan. However, Karachi is also under serious consideration as a domestic fallback option to complete the league.

Currently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in critical discussions with team franchise owners to assess all available options. Several high-level meetings are taking place to finalize the venue and ensure the smooth continuation of the league.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a possible rescheduling of today’s match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, though no official announcement has been made yet. The evolving situation is keeping fans and players on edge.

The PSL 10 is in its final stages, with just four knockout matches and four playoff games remaining. Quetta Gladiators were the first to secure a playoff spot and are leading the points table with six wins in nine games.

Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi are still in the race, while Multan Sultans have been eliminated with only one win from nine matches. A final decision on venue changes is expected soon.