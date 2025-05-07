PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators set record 264-run target for Islamabad United

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators lit up the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday by setting a massive 264-run target for Islamabad United in the 26th match of PSL 10. Islamabad United had won the toss and decided to bowl first, but the decision quickly backfired as Quetta’s batters dominated the game.

Rilee Rossouw delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring a century in just 44 balls. His innings featured 6 towering sixes and 13 classy fours. With this hundred, Rossouw now holds the record for the most centuries by a foreign player in PSL history, reaching three overall.

Alongside Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz also stole the show with an unbeaten 100 off 45 balls. He smashed 9 sixes and 4 fours, adding to the misery of Islamabad United’s bowling lineup. Their partnership powered Quetta to one of the highest totals in PSL history.

Despite their efforts, Islamabad United bowlers struggled to control the run flow. Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim were the only bowlers to pick up a wicket each, but the overall bowling performance lacked impact against Quetta’s explosive batting.

Before the match began, the national anthem of Pakistan was played, followed by a minute of silence. This tribute was held to honor the martyrs who lost their lives during recent Indian attacks, adding a moment of reflection to the high-energy game.

As Islamabad United now prepares to chase a daunting 264, fans across the country are eagerly watching to see if they can pull off one of the greatest run chases in PSL history.