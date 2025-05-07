Emergency declared in all Sindh hospitals after indian air strikes

In response to India’s recent air strikes, the Sindh government has declared a health emergency across all hospitals in the province. The Department of Health has also canceled all leaves for medical staff and ordered round-the-clock attendance in all public health facilities.

According to the official notification, all emergency response units have been directed to remain on high alert. Hospitals must ensure uninterrupted availability of ambulances, oxygen, IV fluids, and essential medicines. Strict action will be taken against any negligence, the health department warned.

The government has further instructed hospitals to coordinate closely with Rescue 1122, district administration, and law enforcement agencies to maintain effective emergency response operations.

Medical teams have been told to handle all emergency cases with complete focus and care, especially in view of potential civilian injuries following cross-border hostilities.

This emergency comes as Pakistan braces for further developments after its strong military response to India’s unprovoked attack. The situation remains tense, and authorities are taking proactive steps to protect public safety and health.