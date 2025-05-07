Finance ministry activates emergency measures to protect markets

Amid rising geopolitical tensions with India, the Finance Ministry of Pakistan has reinforced contingency measures to protect financial operations and ensure resilience across the country’s economic institutions. The move follows Indian airstrikes on six sites in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliatory action by Pakistan’s military, which downed five Indian fighter jets.

An emergency virtual meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb from London, brought together senior officials including the State Bank governor, SECP chairman, and the Finance Secretary. The session focused on assessing financial system vulnerabilities and executing immediate risk management protocols across sectors.

According to the Finance Ministry, communication lines and cybersecurity frameworks within financial institutions have been strengthened. These efforts aim to maintain uninterrupted market operations and protect investor confidence, particularly after a temporary dip in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) also held an emergent meeting with key stakeholders, including the PSX, National Clearing Company, and Central Depository Company. The SECP directed all capital market infrastructure institutions to immediately boost cybersecurity, operational continuity, and physical security at trading hubs.

The Finance Ministry and SECP reassured the public and market participants that Pakistan’s financial system remains stable, and a regular review mechanism will monitor ongoing developments. Stakeholders were urged to continue business as usual, as authorities stand ready to respond to any emerging threats.