‘This is cowardice, not power’: Pakistani celebrities unite to condemn indian airstrikes

Leading Pakistani actors including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas, and others have strongly condemned India’s recent airstrikes on Pakistan, calling them cowardly and shameful. Taking to Instagram, they expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and criticized India’s aggression as a violation of humanity.

Fawad Khan posted on his Instagram story, calling the attack “shameful” and urged people to avoid escalating the situation further. He offered condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed hope that “wisdom will prevail.” Similarly, Mahira Khan reshared Fatima Bhutto’s tweet calling the strike cowardly, and prayed for the safety of Pakistan.

In a heartfelt post, Mahira said she felt lucky to live in a country where she could speak freely. She condemned violence—whether internal or external—and criticized India’s “decades of hate and provocation.” Mahira declared her love for Pakistan and vowed not to stoop to the enemy’s level. “Pakistan Zindabad,” she wrote proudly.

Other stars joined in too. Hania Aamir wrote, “This is not strategy—it’s shameful and cowardly. A child was martyred, families destroyed. I feel anger and pain.” Bilal Abbas said, “Attacking innocent civilians is a disgrace and a crime against humanity. We will not stay silent.” Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali, and Farhan Saeed also shared strong pro-peace, pro-Pakistan messages, with many calling for dialogue, not war.

It’s worth noting that India had previously blocked Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars including Ali Zafar, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Bilal Abbas following their earlier condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, writer Fatima Bhutto slammed the Israeli government’s support for India, saying, “Not a single Pakistani would want Israel on our side.” As tensions continue, Pakistani celebrities are not just speaking up—they are uniting their voices in defense of peace and truth.