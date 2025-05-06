Kehlani concert canceled in Central Park amid security concerns

New York City officials have canceled a planned concert by singer Kehlani in Central Park. The event, part of the city’s Pride Month celebrations, was called off due to growing concerns and pressure from City Hall. The City Parks Foundation, which runs the summer concert series, made the decision.

The cancellation followed a letter from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to the foundation. The letter warned about possible security risks linked to Kehlani’s participation. It mentioned a past incident at Cornell University where her concert was canceled due to student backlash.

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro outlined specific security worries in the letter. He noted concerns about the Central Park event given the Cornell situation and the security needs for other Pride events. The letter also warned the city might revoke permits for other shows if this one wasn’t canceled.

Kehlani has faced criticism for public statements and actions, including a music video referencing the “Intifada.” She has also been criticized for sharing a map omitting Israel and not condemning Hamas’s actions after the October 7 attacks. The City Parks Foundation cited safety as their main concern in their cancellation statement.