PNSC diverts india-bound cargo to singapore amid tensions

Due to rising tensions between Pakistan and India, a cargo vessel operated by Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), which was originally headed for India, has been diverted to Singapore. The ship, carrying a consignment of timber, departed from Bintulu Port in Malaysia on May 3 and was meant to dock at India’s Kandla Port. However, in response to recent trade restrictions, its destination was changed.

According to PNSC sources, the timber cargo is expected to be offloaded in Singapore within the next couple of days. The shipping status report also mentions Singapore as the new unloading port, although Colombo or Sohar are also being considered as alternative destinations due to proximity.

This move follows India’s decision to halt the entry of Pakistani vessels at its ports. The development reflects a broader breakdown in trade relations between the two neighbours, which has included Pakistan’s ban on Indian flights over its airspace and the expulsion of Indian diplomats.

Experts warn that such disruptions could further strain economic ties between the two countries. While political and military tensions persist, the economic fallout is beginning to show, particularly in maritime trade.

Pakistan has reportedly raised the issue at the international level and is seeking diplomatic solutions. The situation remains tense, with both sides under pressure to de-escalate and avoid long-term economic damage.