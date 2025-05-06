UNSC holds emergency session on Pak-India tensions after pahalgam attack

On May 5, 2025, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, briefed the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the escalating tensions in South Asia following the tragic killing of 26 individuals at the Pahalgam tourist resort in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The UNSC convened an emergency in-camera session at Pakistan’s request, attended by all 15 member states, including the five permanent members with veto power.

Ambassador Iftikhar condemned the attack, clarified that Pakistan had no involvement, and offered full cooperation for an independent international investigation. He emphasized that sustainable peace in the region is unattainable without addressing the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people.

Ambassador Iftikhar also raised concerns over India’s recent unilateral actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which he described as a violation of international law. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for dialogue based on mutual respect, dignity, and sovereignty.

The UNSC members expressed sympathy for the victims and their families, offering condolences to the governments of India and Nepal. They emphasized that all forms of terrorism pose a major threat to international peace and insisted that no excuse can justify such acts.

This development underscores the international community’s concern over the situation in South Asia and the urgent need for dialogue and resolution to prevent further escalation.