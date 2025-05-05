Dar thanks Iran for defusing tensions: ‘Peace must prevail in the region’

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Iran’s role in helping reduce tensions between Pakistan and India. He made the remarks during a joint press talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Islamabad as part of Iran’s mediation efforts.

The two leaders held an important meeting at the Foreign Office where they discussed recent regional developments, particularly the fallout from the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Dar briefed Araghchi in detail, stating that Pakistan had no involvement in the incident and supports an impartial investigation.

Iran’s foreign minister appreciated the talks and confirmed that he would visit India next as part of efforts to prevent further escalation. Dar also said that Iran’s engagement was a positive step, and Pakistan is committed to peace.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, and Turkey have also called for restraint. Russia urged India to resolve the matter through diplomacy rather than conflict. European leaders echoed the need for dialogue between the two nations.

The situation worsened after India accused Pakistan of being involved in the April 22 attack, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and ordered Pakistani diplomats out. Pakistan responded by restricting India’s diplomatic staff and closing the Wagah border.