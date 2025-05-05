China stands With Pakistan as India tensions rise

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari recently met with China’s Ambassador Jiang Zaidong. The meeting focused on the strong relationship between the two countries. They also discussed the increasing tensions with India. This follows a deadly attack in Kashmir on April 22. President Zardari expressed his concerns. He warned that India’s actions are aggressive. He believes they put regional peace at risk.

Ambassador Jiang emphasized the deep ties between China and Pakistan. He described them as “iron brothers.” He noted their history of helping each other. This is especially true during difficult times. The ambassador thanked President Zardari. He appreciated hearing Pakistan’s perspective. He promised China’s continued support. This support is for efforts to keep peace in South Asia. President Zardari also thanked the Chinese government. He appreciated their consistent help.

Before this, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Chinese ambassador. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude. He thanked China’s Premier Li Qiang. Premier Li supported Pakistan’s call. Pakistan wants an international investigation. This is for the April 22 attack. The attack happened in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Sadly, 26 people lost their lives.

The Prime Minister thanked China again. He appreciated their consistent support. This is important during rising regional tensions. He sent warm wishes to China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier Li. He valued China’s understanding. China supports Pakistan’s view. This is regarding India’s recent actions. China and Pakistan stand together.