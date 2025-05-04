Karachi Kings reshuffle squad after injury setbacks in PSL 10

Karachi Kings have made key changes to their squad in PSL 10 as injuries continue to affect team balance. Fast bowler Fawad Ali is out with a hamstring injury, while Adam Milne had already been ruled out earlier due to a knee issue.

To strengthen their bowling attack, the team has brought in Shahnawaz Dahani, who has 39 wickets in 27 PSL matches. He replaces Milne and brings experience from his previous stint with Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Saad Baig, captain of Pakistan’s U19 team, replaces Fawad in the Emerging Category. He impressed in his two appearances, including a standout performance against Islamabad United.

Currently, the Kings sit fourth on the table with four wins from eight matches. They next face Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.