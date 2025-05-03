Singapore votes in key election as ruling party faces public pressure

Singaporeans voted on Saturday in a national election that tested Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s leadership for the first time. He took office in 2024, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, ending the Lee family’s decades-long leadership. The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has led since 1965. Now, it is seeking to extend its 66-year hold on power.

The PAP is contesting all 97 parliamentary seats. However, five seats have already been won unopposed. The main opposition, Workers’ Party, is running in 26 constituencies. Voting is compulsory in Singapore, and more than 2.7 million people are eligible. Polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, with results expected early Sunday.

This election comes at a time of rising living costs, job concerns, and demands for more political openness. Many young voters want more voices in parliament. Even though the PAP is likely to win, observers say public mood is shifting. In 2020, the PAP’s vote share dropped to 61%, its second-lowest ever.

Prime Minister Wong has asked for strong public support to handle economic challenges. He warned that losing seats may weaken the government. Opposition leaders say more balance in parliament will help citizens. The short nine-day campaign saw over 200 candidates from 11 parties take part in the vote.