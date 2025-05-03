Senator and religious leader Sajid Mir passes away at 86 in Sialkot

Renowned religious scholar and senior politician Senator Professor Sajid Mir passed away at the age of 86 in Sialkot. He had been suffering from health issues for some time. Sajid Mir served as the Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith and played a key role in both religious and political spheres of Pakistan. His contributions earned him widespread respect across party lines.

He first entered the Senate in 1994 and was elected six times in a row, showing the public’s trust in his leadership. Sajid Mir also chaired important Senate committees on religious affairs, science, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. He remained active in Parliament and continued to speak on national unity and religious harmony. His legacy includes decades of public service and efforts to promote peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed deep sorrow over his passing. The Prime Minister said Sajid Mir always raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism. Maryam Nawaz offered condolences to the bereaved family and praised his lifelong commitment to the nation.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also paid tribute and said his religious and national services will always be remembered. Leaders from across the political spectrum highlighted his role as a bridge between faith and politics. His death marks the end of an era, but his voice and vision will continue to inspire many.