Hottest april in 65 years? Pakistan faces extreme heat and drought crisis

April 2025 has gone down as Pakistan’s second-hottest April in 65 years, with national temperatures averaging 3.37°C above normal. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the average maximum daytime temperatures were 4.66°C higher than usual, while night-time temperatures rose by 2.57°C, showing an alarming shift in climate trends.

The highest temperature of the month—49°C—was recorded on April 17 in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh. Alongside extreme heat, rainfall levels plummeted by 59%, worsening drought conditions in vulnerable regions. Experts say this dangerous combination of heat and dryness is increasing the threat of water shortages, crop damage, and health risks.

“This isn’t just extreme weather—it’s a warning of an escalating climate crisis,” said a climate expert from Islamabad. Analysts link the spike in temperatures to global warming and Pakistan’s lagging adaptation policies.

Activists are calling for urgent government action. They stress the need for better water resource planning, community awareness, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Though Pakistan contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world.