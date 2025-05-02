Former ‘possessed’ guitarist Brian Montana killed in police shootout

Brian Montana, the former guitarist of death metal band Possessed, was killed in a police shootout on April 28 in South San Francisco. The 60-year-old musician allegedly fired shots at his neighbor and later at responding officers, prompting a police response.

According to the South San Francisco Police Department, officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report about an armed man. Montana was found brandishing a firearm and firing at a nearby house. He then armed himself with multiple weapons, engaging in a standoff with police for 25 minutes.

During the exchange, Montana fired from behind vehicles and landscaping, with officers returning fire. Montana was ultimately struck and pronounced dead at the scene. Thankfully, no officers were injured, and a neighbor inside the targeted home sustained only non-life-threatening injuries.

Montana, who joined Possessed in 1983, left the band before their debut album in 1985. The band expressed their condolences on Instagram, calling Montana’s death a tragic loss. The incident is under investigation by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.