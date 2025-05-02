King Charles to visit Canada amid rising tensions with U.S.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit Canada from May 26 to 27, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. They will attend the State Opening of Parliament in Ottawa. Normally, the monarch does not attend this event, as it’s handled by the Governor General.

However, the visit comes during growing tensions between Canada and the United States. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed absorbing Canada as the 51st state. He also placed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, sparking outrage across Canada.

In response, Canadians have canceled U.S. trips, boycotted American products, and even booed at sports games. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retaliated with C$155 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods. Though the Palace did not mention the dispute, the visit may aim to ease public concerns.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy where the King plays a symbolic role. King Charles, also Head of State in other Commonwealth nations, often speaks of unity and shared values. His visit may serve to reassure Canadians during this uneasy time.