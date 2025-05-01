Pakistan army vows strong response to any Indian aggression: COAS Munir

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir warned that any Indian military misadventure will face a quick and forceful response. He made this statement while visiting the Tilla Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) on Thursday to observe “Exercise Hammer Strike,” a large-scale combat training by Mangla Strike Corps.

The COAS praised the troops for their high morale and combat skills. He highlighted that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. While stressing Pakistan’s desire for peace, he firmly stated that national interests will be protected at all costs.

“Exercise Hammer Strike” tested battlefield readiness using advanced technologies and modern warfare tactics. The exercise involved multirole fighter jets, combat helicopters, precision artillery, and new field engineering methods to create real-war conditions.

Moreover, the troops showed strong teamwork, speed, and accuracy during the training. The event reflected the Pakistan Army’s focus on constant improvement through tough training and modern equipment. Senior military leaders and officials also attended the exercise.