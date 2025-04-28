Zaajh DHA Raya – Big Flavours, Cozy Vibes & A Cookie Dough Plot Twist

We finally checked out Zaajh in DHA Raya, and let’s just say — it completely exceeded our expectations. You know how some places try too hard? This wasn’t that. It’s one of those places that feels like a hidden gem: great food, awesome drinks, and a vibe that just works whether you’re with family, friends, or even coworkers.

Ambiance & Space

Zaajh has this sleek interior that gives it a clean, upscale feel without being stuffy. Super chill lighting, comfy seating, and plenty of space — which instantly made it feel welcoming. You’re not elbow-to-elbow with the next table, which is a win for us.

It’s actually perfect for family outings (saw a few tables with kids and no chaos), and we also noticed a couple of corporate lunch groups who seemed totally at ease. So whether it’s a casual weekend hangout or a team lunch, the place works.

What We Ordered

– Creamy, comforting, and packed with flavor. The sauce had just the right richness, and the chicken was melt-in-your-mouth tender. Penne Arrabbiata – Simple, spicy, and done right. If you like your pasta with a bit of a kick, this one won’t disappoint.

– This burger was huge. Like, “hold it with both hands and still struggle” huge. But the flavor? On point. Juicy, cheesy, and all-around satisfying.

Drinks That Hit the Spot

– Packed with fruity flavor, not overly sweet, just right. Spiced Pineapple Margarita – Unexpected MVP. That cinnamon-pineapple combo? Total flavor bomb. We’d come back just for this drink..

We didn’t plan on dessert… but we’re so glad we made room for it.

Cookie Dough Cheesecake. Yep, you read that right. What. An. Innovation.

It’s exactly what you’d dream it to be — the creamy richness of cheesecake layered with actual chunks of cookie dough, slightly warm, slightly gooey, and totally indulgent. It somehow manages to be nostalgic and fancy at the same time. Easily one of the best desserts we’ve had in a while.

Service

Huge shoutout to the staff — super courteous and shockingly fast. We barely waited for our orders, and they were always checking in just the right amount without being pushy.

Zaajh has nailed it — food, drinks, ambiance, and that rare balance of being both family-friendly and stylish enough for business or date nights. And yes, the cookie dough cheesecake alone is reason enough to go back.

Highly recommend if you’re in DHA Raya or even worth a drive out.