Hyundai’s next-gen hybrid system improves fuel efficiency by 45%

Hyundai has introduced its next-generation hybrid powertrain, debuting in the redesigned Palisade, delivering significant improvements in performance and fuel efficiency. The system features a dual-motor setup with two integrated electric motors. One motor assists in starting, energy generation, and propulsion, while the other focuses on propulsion and regenerative braking.

The new powertrain delivers 19% more power and 9% more torque than the standard 2.5-litre turbo engine, producing 329 hp (246 kW) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. This hybrid setup improves fuel efficiency by 45%, making it a notable step forward in Hyundai’s drive for eco-friendly technologies. Hyundai also plans to use this system in a 1.6-litre turbo engine for a mid-sized SUV, which will boost fuel economy by over 4%.

Hyundai’s hybrid system is part of a broader electrification strategy, which includes the e-AWD system, offering improved all-weather traction and enhanced performance. The system incorporates new technologies such as e-Handling 2.0 and Smart Regenerative Braking, inspired by electric vehicles (EVs), to improve driving experience and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Hyundai and its subsidiaries, Kia and Genesis, plan to extend hybrid powertrains across a range of models. In 2026, Genesis will introduce a 2.5-litre turbo hybrid system for its rear-wheel-drive models, marking a new phase in the brand’s electrification journey.