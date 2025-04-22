Pakistan, UAE sign multiple deals to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed two agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

The development was announced following a high-level meeting in Islamabad between UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar.

According to the UAE’s official news agency, WAM, the agreements include the establishment of a Joint Consular Affairs Committee and a commitment to bolster cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Moreover, an MoU was exchanged to establish a UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council, which is expected to promote economic and trade partnerships.

The MoU for the business council was exchanged between UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Atif Ikram Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by prominent officials, including UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Abdulla Balalaa, and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his commitment to further enhancing UAE-Pakistan relations, emphasising the importance of joint efforts to support the developmental priorities of both countries.

“The UAE and Pakistan share a long-standing friendship, and we are dedicated to exploring opportunities for cooperation across various fields,” he stated.

The UAE DPM said he was pleased with the hospitality extended during his visit to Pakistan – “a country which is close to our hearts in the UAE and also to my heart personally.”

Expressing satisfaction with the current pace of bilateral relations, he said the leadership of both countries was keen to further strengthen the relationship

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to elevate the excellent political ties between Pakistan and the U.A.E. to a mutually beneficial economic partnership during a call on paid by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the U.A.E. built on shared history, mutual respect, as well as strong cultural and economic linkages.

He conveyed his warm greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi and appreciated the U.A.E.’s continued support for Pakistan in diverse sectors.

While expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the prime minister emphasized upon the need to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

In addition to bilateral ties, the regional situation and global developments also came under discussion during the meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the contributions of the Pakistani community in the UAE and reiterated the UAE’s resolve to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of collaboration.