Iffat Omar appointed cultural advisor by Punjab government

The Punjab government has appointed actress Iffat Omar as its new Cultural Advisor. Her role will focus on promoting and reviving culture across the province. The announcement reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing cultural activities in Punjab.

Iffat Omar is a well-known figure in Pakistan as a senior actress and television host. She has been involved in various successful projects throughout her career. Her experience in the entertainment industry makes her a strong choice for this position.

The government has also provided Iffat Omar with an office at the Alhamra Cultural Complex. This will serve as her base for working on cultural initiatives. She will collaborate with various stakeholders to develop strategies for cultural revival.

Overall, this appointment aims to boost the cultural landscape of Punjab. It reflects the importance of arts and culture in the province. With Iffat Omar’s leadership, the government hopes to inspire a new generation of artists and cultural enthusiasts.