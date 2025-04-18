Babar Azam’s comeback: can he surpass Virat Kohli?

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal remains optimistic about Babar Azam’s future. Despite recent struggles, Iqbal believes Babar will make a strong comeback in international cricket. He boldly claims that Babar will eventually surpass even Virat Kohli.

Babar Azam, once hailed as Pakistan’s best batsman, has seen his form decline sharply. He used to be compared with legends like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. However, his recent performance has raised concerns among fans and experts alike.

Currently, Babar is facing challenges. He was dropped from the Test squad against England and the T20I squad against New Zealand. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he has struggled, scoring only one run in two matches. This disappointing start has left fans worried about his future in the sport.

As the cricket world watches closely, hopes are high for Babar’s recovery. Only time will tell if he can return to the form that once made him a star. If he does, he may fulfill the expectations set upon him and become one of cricket’s greatest players.