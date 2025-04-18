Ryan Gosling to star in new star wars film “Starfighter” releasing in may 2027

Walt Disney’s Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that Ryan Gosling will star in a new Star Wars film. Titled Star Wars: Starfighter, it is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2027. This exciting addition to the franchise promises to attract fans with Gosling’s star power.

The film will take place five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which was released in 2019. According to the Lucasfilm statement, Starfighter will feature entirely new characters. Moreover, it will explore a time period that has not yet been seen on screen.

Production is set to begin in the fall, with Shawn Levy directing. Levy is well known for his work on Marvel’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film and episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix. His experience promises a fresh take on the beloved franchise.

Ryan Gosling has received three Oscar nominations, most recently for his role as Ken in Barbie (2023). The Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas in 1977, has earned over $5.1 billion worldwide, making it a cultural phenomenon. Fans eagerly await the new chapter in this iconic saga.