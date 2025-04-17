Anoushey Ashraf’s wedding festivities begin in Türkiye

Actress and television host Anoushey Ashraf has kicked off her wedding celebrations in Türkiye with husband Dino Ali. The couple shared joyful moments via social media, and fans quickly responded with warm wishes. Anoushey confirmed the news through an Instagram story, making the event trendy among followers.

The couple had signed their nikah in a private gathering back in June last year. Only close friends and family attended that intimate ceremony. Now, the lavish celebrations in Türkiye showcase their love story on a grand scale.

For her destination wedding, Anoushey selected a soft green outfit, reflecting her elegant and understated style. The beautiful scenery of Türkiye adds a stunning backdrop to their wedding photos, which are widely shared online.

This wedding is part of a recent trend of celebrity nuptials, captivating the attention of fans and industry peers. With Anoushey’s star power, her celebrations have become a hot topic among showbiz followers.