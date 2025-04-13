Karachi police crack down on dumpers after viral video

Karachi Traffic Police launched a crackdown after a dumper truck was caught speeding and ignoring police signals on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The video of the reckless driving quickly went viral, raising public concerns.

Police said the driver broke several traffic rules and refused to stop. All dumper associations were asked to hand over the driver and vehicle. However, despite promises, the Dumper Association failed to comply.

As a result, police began a late-night operation across the city. They fined 142 dumpers, impounded 27 vehicles, and arrested one driver. Legal action was also started under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance.

The traffic police confirmed the operation will continue until the driver and dumper from the video are found. They stated clearly, “No one is above the law.”