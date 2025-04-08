Mohammad Nabi joins Karachi kings for HBL PSL X

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has arrived in Karachi to join the Karachi Kings for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. This marks his fourth season in the tournament, where he aims to make an impact. Nabi participated in the team’s practice session as they prepare for the upcoming matches.

At 40 years old, Nabi has become a veteran of the PSL. He first played for the Quetta Gladiators in the inaugural season. Over his 22 PSL appearances, he has scored 350 runs, averaging 25.00. Additionally, he has taken 10 wickets, showcasing his all-around skills on the field.

The much-anticipated 2025 PSL season will kick off on April 11. The opening match features defending champions Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Following this, the Karachi Kings, with Nabi, will begin their campaign on April 12 against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

This year’s edition promises excitement with 34 matches scheduled. The final and both eliminators will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The Kings’ squad highlights talented players like David Warner, James Vince, and Tim Seifert, as they aim for the title.