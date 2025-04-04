Disney hits pause on live-action remakes after “snow white” failure

Disney is re-evaluating its strategy for live-action remakes following the poor performance of “Snow White.” The film, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, grossed just $69 million domestically, far below expectations. Critics and audiences slammed the film for its story, screenplay, and Gal Gadot’s weak portrayal of the Evil Queen.

As a result, Disney has put the live-action remake of “Tangled” on hold indefinitely. This project was already in development, with Michael Gracey as director and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as the screenwriter. However, after “Snow White’s” disappointing box office, Disney is reconsidering its approach to adaptations.

Despite shelving “Tangled,” Disney is not abandoning all live-action projects. The studio is still moving forward with two upcoming remakes: “Lilo & Stitch” and “Moana.” “Lilo & Stitch,” set to release on May 23, has seen positive viewer interest, while “Moana” is scheduled for July 10, 2026, capitalizing on the success of its animated sequel.

“Tangled,” released in 2010, was a major hit, earning nearly $600 million worldwide. It secured an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and holds an 89% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Disney faces the challenge of rethinking how to bring this beloved story to life.