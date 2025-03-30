Apple’s AI strategy faces criticism as delays and doubts emerge

Apple’s AI strategy is facing growing concerns, with tech analyst John Gruber criticizing the company’s progress. In a recent blog post, he expressed disappointment over Apple’s delayed generative AI upgrades for Siri. These upgrades were meant to transform the voice assistant and boost iPhone sales with new features.

Originally, Apple planned to release a major Siri upgrade with the iPhone 16 in September. However, the company announced in March that the launch would be delayed by at least a year. This has added pressure, especially as Amazon released a genAI-powered version of its Alexa assistant in February.

Experts believe Apple’s struggle with AI may stem from its strong focus on data privacy. While generative AI thrives on personal data, Apple is committed to protecting users’ information, making it challenging to deliver personalized AI features. This balance between privacy and AI development remains a significant hurdle for the company.

Despite the setbacks, Apple remains the world’s most valuable company, with strong revenue growth. However, its recent troubles with AI and the lukewarm reception of the Vision Pro headset raise questions about its future innovations.