Drone attack on Dnipro: Four dead and 21 injured in Russian strike

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least four people and wounded 21 others. The strike caused severe damage to high-rise buildings and triggered fires in various locations, including a hotel, service stations, and private homes. Ukrainian officials confirmed the attack late Friday, which involved more than two dozen drones sent by Russia.

Governor Sergiy Lysak updated the situation on Telegram, stating that fires were set in a hotel and restaurant complex, 11 private houses, garages, and a service station. The fires were eventually extinguished, but significant damage occurred, including to cars and high-rise buildings. Lysak expressed condolences to the victims’ families as the rescue operations continued.

The attack comes amid heightened aerial assaults by both Russia and Ukraine. US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a ceasefire, urging both sides to negotiate a temporary halt in the fighting. However, despite these efforts, the conflict has escalated, and both nations have accused each other of breaching agreements on energy facility strikes.

The UN rights chief reported that fighting has intensified in Ukraine, resulting in a sharp increase in civilian casualties. Volker Turk said that casualties in the first three months of 2025 were 30% higher than the same period last year. The war continues to cause immense suffering and destruction, even as international efforts for peace continue.